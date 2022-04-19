Namesake for Virginia’s Travelers Cafe passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The namesake of a local cafe has passed away. Virginia D. Keifer, of Virginia’s Travelers Cafe, passed away on Saturday.

The cafe posted via Facebook, “Virginia was so much more than the lady who built a cafe with her own hard work and perseverance, she was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many.”

The cafe will be closed on Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. A visitation will be held will be held on Tuesday between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

