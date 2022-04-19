Out of state couple runs from I-80 traffic stop; drugs found in vehicle

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from North Carolina that deputies said ran away during a traffic stop and had drugs in their vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, a K9 handler with the Seward County Homeland Security Investigations Criminal Interdiction Task Force initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle deputies said had committed several traffic violations.

According to SCSO, the Chevy Cruze was headed westbound on I-80 near the 388 MM interchange and once the vehicle came to a stop, both people inside got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Deputies said the female passenger returned to the K9 handler on her own and was then identified as 23-year-old Destiny Burnett, of Hope Mills, NC.

The Sheriff’s Office said more deputies with SCSO and troopers with Nebraska State Patrol arrived to search for the man who was driving.

SCSO said following a two-hour search the man was found and taken into custody. According to deputies, the man crawled out of a culvert from underneath I-80 and surrendered himself to two NSP troopers.

Deputies said first responders were requested to the scene to evaluate the status of the man, as he’d been in cold water for an extended period of time.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Steven Townsend, of Hollywood, South Carolina.

SCSO said Townsend was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening medical issues.

Investigators said they searched the vehicle which led deputies to seizing hundreds of ecstasy pills.

Burnett was arrested and lodged in the Seward County Detention Center for possession with the intent to deliver ecstasy, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Townsend was later released from the hospital and lodged in the Seward County Detention Center for Possession with the intent to deliver ecstasy, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

SCSO said Townsend also has four active warrants in three different states.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.