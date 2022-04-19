Streets closed after truck vs. bicyclist collision in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist collision near Cotner Boulevard and A Street on Monday.

According to a 1011 NOW Reporter on the scene, A Street is currently shut down between Cotner Boulevard and 48th Street. Cotner Boulevard is shut down between 48th and A Streets.

The condition of the bicyclist is currently unknown.

