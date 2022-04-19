Advertisement

Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker

Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.(Charles Herbster)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska on Friday, April 29.

The “Save America Rally” will be held at the I-80 Speedway. Doors open at 3 p.m. Speakers will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of the former president, who is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is listed as the guest speaker. Trump announced his endorsement for Herbster in October.

Herbster hit the campaign trail last week on a three-city tour with Donald Trump Jr. The duo met with supporters in Grand Island, North Platte and Gering on Wednesday. Shortly after, a report from the Nebraska Examiner revealed the stories of eight women who said Herbster groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations.

A recent poll shows Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race is in a tight race between Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom.

The races at I-80 Speedway scheduled for April 29 have been cancelled.

