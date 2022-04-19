Wahoo high jumper makes third place after returning from cancer treatment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Being a senior student athlete in high school comes with all sorts of challenges. For Wahoo high jumper Mya Emerson, her challenge was harder than most as she took on the toughest fight of her life.

Aug. 27, 2021 started just like any normal day for Mya and the Emerson family. As Mya and her mother walked out the door for Wahoo’s first football game of the season they received a call that changed everything.

“Well when I first found out I had cancer,” said Mya. “I was pretty devastated but at the same time I felt motivated to get through it.”

After being diagnosed with a cancerous mass in her sinus cavity, Mya started treatment followed by eight weeks of care at Mayo Hospital, where she endured six rounds of chemo therapy and 34 rounds of proton radiation therapy.

Come Jan. 24, she was finally able to ring the bell.

“It’s very exciting,” said Mya. “I can’t even describe how I excited I am and I’m excited to see the future too.”

“The support she’s had not only from the school but her family and the community,” said Wahoo Coach Eric Gottschalk. “It’s amazing and of course she deserves it she is willing to do absolutely anything it takes.”

Just a few months later on April 1, Mya was back on the track doing what she loved competing in the high jump.

“Well I was really emotional, it was really special to me because I love this sport and I just never thought I’d be where I am today it was a happy time,” said Mya.

“Most people, me included,” said Coach Gottschalk. “Most people can’t even imagine what she’s been through the last six months and to be able to come out here and compete and do everything that she’s asked to do, she’s inspiration.”

Not only did she compete in the high jump, but she placed third with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches just two months after ringing the bell.

“I’m surprised I even made it to 4′10 but I want to keep pushing to get to 5′2 again or even better,” said Mya.

Placing third in her first meet back is great, but Mya isn’t stopping there.

“She qualified for state last year,” said Coach Gottschalk. “So our goal is to get her to peak in the high jump as we get to districts and hopefully state.”

“Well I’m hoping to get my PR and make it to state but we’ll see,” said Mya.

Despite still not feeling 100% and still feeling sick and underweight, Mya is happy to be back and has embraced the journey.

“I’m hoping that I can impact others,” said Mya. “I just want to show that even if you go through hard times you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

Mya’s coach said after the fact that Mya’s positive attitude and strength are why she serves as a role model to people of all ages, demonstrating how to take adversity head on and live your life to the fullest.

