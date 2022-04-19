Wednesday Forecast: A little mid-week moisture...and more moderate temps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warming temperatures...periods of gusty winds...and a couple of shower-and-thunderstorm chances as the week wears on.

Two weather systems will make their way across the region over the coming days. System #1 will bring a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms to our area late Tuesday night-into-Wednesday...with the second system impacting 10-11 Country from Thursday night-through-Saturday. No severe weather is currently anticipated with the first weather-maker...but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Fore areas that see rain...precipitation potential with system #1 will be in the 0.10″-to-0.25″ range...although a few spots that see isolated thunderstorms could see 0.25″-to-0.50″.

The second system will need to be watched more closely...as instability increases Friday afternoon and temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s. South winds gusting over 40 mph at times will transport moisture into the region...and as thunderstorms begin to fire in the afternoon, some severe weather is possible. Nothing is “set in stone” at this point...so please stay up-to-date as the week wears on. Depending on the speed and track of this second storm system...a severe weather threat could linger into Saturday.

Lows tonight will be much milder than the last several nights as gusty southeast winds continue overnight...most of us hold in the 40s.

Highs on Wednesday will be more uniform...and more seasonal. Look for afternoon readings in the mid 60s-to-low 70s.

Lows tomorrow night will drop into the low 30s-to-low 40s.

Highs on Thursday are slated to reach the low-to-mid 70s.

Summer-like temperatures in the 80s and 90s will add to the instability on Friday afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will reflect the cold front as it advances across the state...with much cooler readings over the western-half of the state.

Sunday temperatures drop below-average for everyone...with 50s and 60s expected.

Our latest 7-Day Outlook is a bit “stormy” to start...then turns cooler and drier heading into next week.

