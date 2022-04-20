Advertisement

Caffey’s future uncertain as spring match approaches

Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When Nebraska volleyball plays its spring match against Kansas, Kayla Caffey could be left out of the rotation. Not only for the Huskers’ exhibition, but possibly all of next season.

Caffey’s eligibility waiver is unapproved by the NCAA, which John Cook describes as a “complicated” situation.

Caffey is seeking a seventh year of college eligibility. The senior middle blocker spent her first three seasons at Missouri, two of which were redshirt years. Caffey did not play in 2016 as a college newcomer and also missed the 2018 season due to injury. During her Nebraska career, Caffey participated in the 2020 season, which was deemed a “COVID year.”

“I’m not sure I understand it,” Cook said. “I don’t want to say something that’s going to get me in trouble. We just have to wait and see.”

Caffey earned All-American honors last season, while leading the Huskers to the NCAA Finals. She averaged 2.41 kills, 1.11 blocks and had a team-best .363 hitting percentage.

