Capital Humane Society’s new program helps provide affordable pet care

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preventative care for pets can cost hundreds of dollars and the financial burden can be tough for some pet owners.

In two weeks, Capital Humane Society is launching their new Pawsitive Impact Project.

The Pawsitive Impact Project is a community resource program to provide income-qualified pet owners access to affordable preventative veterinary care for their cats and dogs. The program will also provide income-qualified pet owners with access to pet food and supply pantry, if they need assistance with pet food and basic pet care supplies.

“We know that pets are family members and they’re so important in our lives,” Ruby Mussman, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator for Capital Humane Society said. “We also know that it can be really daunting to have to pay for their care.”

This new program will be located at 1626 South Street Suite 3, in the shopping center that houses Meadowlark Coffee and Open Harvest.

Pet owners who receive assistance like SNAP benefits, WIC, Medicaid, and Medicare are all eligible.

“Our elderly community, if you’re on Medicare and Medicaid, you know having a pet can really enhance your life,” Mussman said. “But just like human medical expenses can be really taxing, so can pet expenses.”

The program will offer these pet owners access to preventative veterinary care for their pets such as vaccinations, deworming, flick-tea preventative, and microchipping. In addition to vet care, pet owners will have access to the program’s food and supply pantry.

“Not just dog and cat food but things like litter, carriers, leashes, collars and even things like toys,” Matt Madcharo, Interim Executive Director for Capital Humane Society said. “Maybe somebody can’t afford to get their pets toys, and they would love to but it is just not in their budget.”

The ASPCA said initial pet care for dogs can cost $1,030. For cats, it can cost $455. This does not include food, which can be an extra $200 or $300.

The program will offer care for less than what it typically costs. For example, a dog owner can have their pet vaccinated for Rabies, DA2PP, Bordetella, microchipped, dewormed, and given a one-month flea and tick preventative for only $40.00. A cat owner can have their pet vaccinated for Rabies, FVRCP, microchipped, dewormed, and given a one-month flea and tick preventative for only $25.00.

“Being able to just take your dog or cat in and have all of their preventative vet care taken care of at an affordable price will be such a great add to the community,” Mussman said.

The first program date is Wednesday, May 4 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Other upcoming dates are Wednesday, May 25 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Wednesday, June 8 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Additional dates for the program will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.