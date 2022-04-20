FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The death of a Nebraska woman who went missing back in March is being investigated by the FBI.

According to a release, the FBI is investigating the death of Ashleigh Wabasha, a 19-year-old Native American from the Santee Sioux Nation. She had went missing back on March 27, with her body being found April 18 on the reservation.

Location of Santee Sioux Nation (KTIV)

No details on the case is being released at this time. The FBI is responsible for investigation the most serious crimes on reservation. In order for them to investigate a crime on a rese3rvation, three conditions must be met:

The investigation must be predicated, or based, on a criminal act for which the FBI has jurisdiction—including crimes that wouldn’t fall under FBI jurisdiction if they occurred outside of a reservation.

The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction.

The subject, victim, or both must be American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.