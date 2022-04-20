Advertisement

FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman

Ashleigh Wabasha
Ashleigh Wabasha(Santee Sioux Nation)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The death of a Nebraska woman who went missing back in March is being investigated by the FBI.

According to a release, the FBI is investigating the death of Ashleigh Wabasha, a 19-year-old Native American from the Santee Sioux Nation. She had went missing back on March 27, with her body being found April 18 on the reservation.

Location of Santee Sioux Nation
Location of Santee Sioux Nation(KTIV)

No details on the case is being released at this time. The FBI is responsible for investigation the most serious crimes on reservation. In order for them to investigate a crime on a rese3rvation, three conditions must be met:

  • The investigation must be predicated, or based, on a criminal act for which the FBI has jurisdiction—including crimes that wouldn’t fall under FBI jurisdiction if they occurred outside of a reservation.
  • The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction.
  • The subject, victim, or both must be American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker
Family sues driver convicted of deadly I-80 crash
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash
Three people speak on the record to confirm allegations of groping by Charles Herbster
Steven Townsend and Destiny Burnett
Out of state couple runs from I-80 traffic stop; drugs found in vehicle

Latest News

LPD File Photo
Former LPD officer files lawsuit against City of Lincoln
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Thursday Forecast: As temps start to warm...there’s a chance for some ‘storms
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
‘A smear campaign’: Herbster again denies accusations of sexual misconduct
James Fox
Hastings man arrested in Lincoln after fleeing traffic stop
LPD: Three bikes stolen from southeast Lincoln business