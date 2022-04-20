Advertisement

Grand Island man gets lengthy prison for Facebook related sex crimes

Perry Hines will spend up to 32 years in prison for sex crimes related to Facebook messages.
Perry Hines will spend up to 32 years in prison for sex crimes related to Facebook messages.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man got a long prison sentence for two convictions for using Facebook to entice a young person for sex.

A judge Tuesday sentenced Perry Hines, 63, to 15-30 years for Child Enticement by Electronic Device and 23-24 months for Enticement by Electronic Device. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Last month, a Hall County jury convicted Hines on both crimes. A separate charge for Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault on a Child was dismissed.

Hines was arrested in March of last year after a series of social media exchanges between him and an undercover officer he believed to be a teenage girl. Court documents reveal that Hines tried to set up a meeting to “make love.” Police said that’s when the the undercover officer posing as a juvenile responded by saying the juvenile was actually 14-years-old.

