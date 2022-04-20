Grand Island man gets lengthy prison for Facebook related sex crimes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man got a long prison sentence for two convictions for using Facebook to entice a young person for sex.

A judge Tuesday sentenced Perry Hines, 63, to 15-30 years for Child Enticement by Electronic Device and 23-24 months for Enticement by Electronic Device. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Last month, a Hall County jury convicted Hines on both crimes. A separate charge for Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault on a Child was dismissed.

Hines was arrested in March of last year after a series of social media exchanges between him and an undercover officer he believed to be a teenage girl. Court documents reveal that Hines tried to set up a meeting to “make love.” Police said that’s when the the undercover officer posing as a juvenile responded by saying the juvenile was actually 14-years-old.

