Hastings man arrested in Lincoln after fleeing traffic stop

James Fox
James Fox(Lincoln Police)
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Hastings man after a pursuit in Lincoln.

At approximately 1:55 a.m. Wednesday in Lincoln, a trooper observed a Ford F-150 speeding on Cornhusker Highway near NW 4th Street. According to NSP, the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle fled through residential streets before exiting the roadway and coming to a stop in a ditch. The driver then attempted to flee on foot, but he was apprehended quickly by the trooper. The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes.

The driver, James Fox, 49, of Hastings, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, DUI – 3rd Offense, reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving during revocation, and possession of an open alcohol container. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

