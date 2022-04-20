Highlighting Food Bank of Lincoln volunteers during National Volunteer Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Food Bank of Lincoln’s operation. During National Volunteer Week, 10/11 NOW is highlighting a volunteer who went above and beyond to help others.

On any given day, a little over two dozen people will show up to the Food Bank of Lincoln to volunteer and every Monday, Kim Meyer is one of them.

“I like being able to just help people out in their time of need,” Meyer said, “Everybody deserves to have healthy fresh food to eat.”

She’s been a volunteer at the food bank for the last year and knows the importance of helping others.

“I have multiple sclerosis and when I got diagnosed a few years ago, I became unable to work full-time,” Meyer said, “I wanted to still be able to do something to serve my community.”

According to the Food Bank of Lincoln, between July 2021 and March 2022, volunteers gave 20,033 hours of their time, packing more than 15,000 bags of food to hand out.

“I make the most connections when we do the food distributions in town and people will tell us if we weren’t there to get food out, they wouldn’t have anything else to eat for the rest of the week,” Meyer said.

Meyer said volunteering is not only an opportunity for her to give back, but a way to support others who need a helping hand.”

“I have a very hard time thinking of little kids going to bed not having enough food to eat,” Meyer said, “I always think that there could be a day that I need help and I hope that there’s someone willing to help me.”

The Food Bank of Lincoln is always looking for new volunteers. To sign up, just head to their website and fill out the volunteer application. From there, you can sign up for a range of activities which all work towards feeding our community.

