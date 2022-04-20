LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to deliver end-of-session address to legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday marks the final day of the 107th Nebraska legislative session.

Senators began by extending sympathy to the family of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull and honored him for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving as a volunteer first responder.

Later, Governor Pete Ricketts will give his end-of-session address at the State Capitol.

The Governor will highlight key legislation passed in 2022 to deliver historic tax relief, strengthen Nebraska’s water resources, and enhance public safety.

