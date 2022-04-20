Advertisement

Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing

La Paloma
La Paloma(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - La Paloma Mexican Restaurante is closing after more than 30 years of business.

The restaurant announced Wednesday that its last day would be Monday, April 25 and that people with gift certificates should use them before they close.

The restaurant owner said they are closing because they lost their lease.

La Paloma is located near 84th and Holdrege Streets.

