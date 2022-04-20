Advertisement

LPD: Three bikes stolen from Southeast Lincoln business

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes someone cut a fence at a Southeast Lincoln business and stole three bikes.

On Tuesday, around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company, off Highway 2 and Yankee Hill Road on a report of a theft.

According to police, an employee reported three black ‘Coleman X3′ 196cc minibikes were stolen from a fenced-in area near the business.

LPD said it appears that someone cut an opening into the chain link fence and removed the minibikes.

The damage to the fence was estimated at $200 and the total value of the minibikes was $2,699, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

