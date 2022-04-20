Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker
Family sues driver convicted of deadly I-80 crash
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash
Three people speak on the record to confirm allegations of groping by Charles Herbster
Steven Townsend and Destiny Burnett
Out of state couple runs from I-80 traffic stop; drugs found in vehicle

Latest News

LPD: Three bikes stolen from Southeast Lincoln business
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Chief Robert J. Contee III of Metropolitan Police Department said the slain intruder's motive...
Police: Motive of intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence unclear
Nebraska State Capitol building
LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to deliver end-of-session address to legislature