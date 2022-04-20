Advertisement

Capitol Police say there is ‘no threat at the Capitol,’ issue all-clear after evacuation

U.S. Capitol Police have ordered an evacuation of the Capitol complex, citing an “aircraft that...
U.S. Capitol Police have ordered an evacuation of the Capitol complex, citing an “aircraft that poses a probable threat.”(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police said there is “no threat at the Capitol,” and issued an all-clear after the evacuation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous AP story follows below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

