Capitol Police say there is ‘no threat at the Capitol,’ issue all-clear after evacuation
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police said there is “no threat at the Capitol,” and issued an all-clear after the evacuation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous AP story follows below:
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”
The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.
Police provided no additional information.
