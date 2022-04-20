Rogers enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska defensive tackle Casey Rogers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirm to 1011 News. Rogers was in position for a starting job in 2022 along the Huskers’ defensive line.

Rogers appeared in 19 games for the Huskers. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior-to-be recorded 44 tackles at Nebraska.

Rogers’ departure thins out a young and unproven group at defensive tackle. Only Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher return with significant experience at the position.

