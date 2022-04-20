‘A smear campaign’: Herbster again denies accusations of sexual misconduct

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, said during a news conference Wednesday that allegations of sexual misconduct made against him last week were nothing more than “a smear campaign.”

“I respect all women, all females,” he said.

Speaking via Zoom from his condo in Omaha, Herbster stopped short of announcing any sort of legal actions regarding the allegations made last week, but said he had “a legal team involved,” later saying that the matter had been turned over to a law firm used by former President Trump.

“(The allegations are) 100% false. And if they were not, I assure you I wouldn’t have a legal team involved,” he said.

Herbster said he was “shocked and surprised at the accusations,” noting that he has worked with women to establish businesses in most of the 50 states, and in some cases, those women run a portion of the business.

“I certainly didn’t know there were any problems,” he said.

Herbster repeated multiple times on the call that the allegations, sourced by the Nebraska Examiner to State Sen. Julie Slama and seven other unidentified women, were a liberal D.C. political stunt brought home to Nebraska.

“It’s obvious to me that it’s out of the Democratic playbook, but in Nebraska, we’re using it on the Republican side,” he said, referencing similar allegations made about Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

Herbster mentioned Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Jim Pillen multiple times during the conference call as targeting his campaign, but not specifically connecting them to any sort of conspiracy.

6 News asked whether Herbster believed there was a meeting with Ricketts and other Nebraska Republicans to formulate a plan involving the sexual misconduct allegations. The candidate repeated his statements about “the playbook,” saying that accusers were coming forward because he was the front runner.

6 News was not permitted a follow-up question on the Zoom call.

Herbster said he was thankful Trump would be in Nebraska next week. Herbster is scheduled to be a featured speaker at Trump’s rally Friday night at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, a small town situated between Omaha and Lincoln. Donald Trump Jr. has also recently campaigned for Herbster, accompanying him on a three-city tour in central and western Nebraska last week.

Herbster said he was feeling confident about his run for governor and the upcoming primary, and that he wasn’t going to just let the accusations go.

“I feel like we will win this. But win or lose, I’m not going to let my name be ruined in the business world and in the religious world,” he said.

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.

6 News has reached out to Sen. Slama for comment.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

6 News political reporter Brian Mastre and executive producer Nate Nakama contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.