Thursday Forecast: As temps start to warm...there’s a chance for some ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A severe weather threat will be in play as we head into the later stages of the work week...

High pressure building into the region should mean clear-to-partly cloudy skies on your Wednesday night...with some patchy areas of fog possible late. Your Thursday starts out dry...with increasing cloudiness expected ahead of the next weather system slated to impact the Central Plains. A warm front will lift across northern Kansas and southern Nebraska later on Thursday...and this will set the stage for our next possible round of showers and thunderstorms. A few ‘storms could reach severe limits...and the Storm Prediction Center has parts of the area under a “marginal” and “slight” risk of severe ‘storms on Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

With that warm front to our north...we will see strong southerly winds...an increase in low-level moisture...and MUCH warmer temperatures on Friday. Afternoon readings will head into the 80s and 90s across all of 10-11 Country on Friday...with south winds gusting 30-to-40 mph or even higher at times. As the dry line and attendant cold front associated with this latest storm system pushes east...more severe thunderstorm development will be possible from late Friday afternoon and into Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a “slight” risk for severe ‘storms for Friday. Depending on the speed of this late-week weather-maker...thunderstorm chances may linger into the day on Saturday. We will continue to update our forecasts as the week goes along...so please stay tuned to the latest weather information.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Lows tonight are headed for the low 30s-to-low 40s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will warm into the 70s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will hold in the 50s and lower 60s...thanks to a gusty south-southeast wind.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will be some of the warmest of the year...with 80s and 90s pretty much statewide.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues our “unsettled” weather pattern from Thursday-through-Saturday...then turns us much cooler and much quieter heading into next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.