Advertisement

Wednesday morning rain possible

Scattered showers Wednesday Morning
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday bringing clouds and the chance of scattered showers in central and eastern Nebraska. Clearing skies expected Wednesday afternoon and it will be breezy with highs close to the seasonal average high temperatures. Thursday will be breezy and warmer with another chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Friday will be windy and warm with scattered thunderstorms and some of the storms could be severe.

Cloudy skies Wednesday morning with scattered showers possible. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwesterly this afternoon 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

More seasonal temperatures on Wednesday
More seasonal temperatures on Wednesday(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and cool Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 30s and a east-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Low temperatures Wednesday night will be at or a little below average
Low temperatures Wednesday night will be at or a little below average(1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny breezy and warmer on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 70s with an east-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm late Thursday afternoon and continuing into Thursday night

Breezy and warmer Thursday
Breezy and warmer Thursday(1011 Weather)

A few severe storms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
A few severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Friday will be windy and warm, even hot for some parts of Nebraska. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm early in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms could develop late Friday afternoon and some of those storms could be severe.

Very warm, even hot on Friday
Very warm, even hot on Friday(1011 Weather)

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Severe thunderstorms possible on Friday
Severe thunderstorms possible on Friday(1011 Weather)

The three day precipitation potential indicates that some locations in eastern Nebraska could see up to half and inch of rain with isolated higher amounts.

Total possible rainfall Wednesday through Saturday
Total possible rainfall Wednesday through Saturday(1011 Weather)

Chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a bit cooler. Cooler temperatures expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Cooling trend expected after Friday
Cooling trend expected after Friday(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker
Family sues driver convicted of deadly I-80 crash
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pick-up truck vs. bicyclist crash at Cotner & A Street Monday...
Lincoln Police investigating truck vs. bicyclist crash
Three people speak on the record to confirm allegations of groping by Charles Herbster
Steven Townsend and Destiny Burnett
Out of state couple runs from I-80 traffic stop; drugs found in vehicle

Latest News

Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
7-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A little mid-week moisture...and more moderate temps
Big warm up in western Nebraska. Cool and windy in eastern Nebraska.
More clouds, wind and cool temperatures Tuesday
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast