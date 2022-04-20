Wednesday morning rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday bringing clouds and the chance of scattered showers in central and eastern Nebraska. Clearing skies expected Wednesday afternoon and it will be breezy with highs close to the seasonal average high temperatures. Thursday will be breezy and warmer with another chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Friday will be windy and warm with scattered thunderstorms and some of the storms could be severe.

Cloudy skies Wednesday morning with scattered showers possible. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwesterly this afternoon 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly clear and cool Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 30s and a east-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly to partly sunny breezy and warmer on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 70s with an east-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm late Thursday afternoon and continuing into Thursday night

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be windy and warm, even hot for some parts of Nebraska. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm early in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms could develop late Friday afternoon and some of those storms could be severe.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and Friday night.

The three day precipitation potential indicates that some locations in eastern Nebraska could see up to half and inch of rain with isolated higher amounts.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a bit cooler. Cooler temperatures expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

