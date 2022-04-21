Friday Forecast: A lot of wind...a lot of heat...and thunderstorms to end the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic spring storm system will impact our weather in a variety of ways over the coming days...

A warm front associated with our latest spring storm will lift north across northern Kansas and into Nebraska Thursday night...giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some isolated ‘storms may reach severe limits at times...with large hail up to 1″ in diameter expected to be the main threat from the strongest ‘storms. This activity will slide north overnight and into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas in a “slight” risk for severe ‘storms...with a wider area of south central and eastern Nebraska (including Lincoln) in a “marginal” risk area for Thursday night.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night (KOLN)

With that warm front to our north...and the main surface low and trailing cold front well to our west...Friday will turn out to be very windy...and very warm...with highs statewide in the 80s and 90s. Southerly winds could gust 50-to-60 mph in some locations of western and central Nebraska...so a HIGH WIND WARNING has been posted for much of the state on Friday...along with a RED FLAG WARNING for the fire threat.

High Winds - Friday (KOLN)

Fire Danger - Friday (KOLN)

As a dry line and cold front move east...severe thunderstorms will be possible...mainly over western and central Nebraska from late Friday afternoon into Friday night. This line of ‘storms is then expected to track east Friday night and into Saturday morning...with the severe threat diminishing over time. The SPC has parts of western and central Nebraska in an “enhanced” severe weather risk area...while much of the rest of the state is in a “slight” risk area for Friday and Friday night. The main severe weather threats over this time is expected to be damaging winds and large hail...but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Very windy conditions will continue on Saturday...with temperatures cooling as the storm system continues to track east. Isolated severe thunderstorms will still be possible over extreme eastern and southeastern Nebraska again Saturday afternoon. By Sunday this weather system has exited the region...leaving us with a breezy and much cooler conditions under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Lows tonight will be quite mild...with readings mainly in the 50s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures on Friday will range from the mid 80s-to-mid 90s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Lows Friday night will be even milder for the eastern-half of the state...with cooler numbers in the west.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will reflect the easterly progression of our storm system and associated cold front...with highs ranging from the 40s and 50s in the west...to the 70s and lower 80s in the east.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Winds will be out of the northwest on Sunday...and with this latest storm to our east we’ll be much cooler statewide...with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our 7-Day Outlook includes a lot of wind...some rain-and-thunderstorm chances...and wildly fluctuating temperatures...otherwise known as “April”.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

