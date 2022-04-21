Advertisement

LIVE: Google building new data center in northwest Omaha

By Gina Dvorak
Updated: 20 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Google on Thursday announced a major investment in the Omaha-metro, unveiling plans to build a new data center near State Street and Blair High Road.

Watch a livestream of the announcement above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The company made the announcement at its existing data center in Papillion, alongside Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Google also has a data center across the river in Council Bluffs.

The new center is part of Google’s plan to invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S., adding more than 12,000 jobs in the process, according to a news release from the company. Google said it plans to invest $750 million of that in Nebraska this year.

Google also plans to give $100,000 to Omaha’s Central Public Library project.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

