Gov. Ricketts signs law-enforcement support bills
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts signed three bills relating to law enforcement employment and training into law during a signing ceremony Thursday morning.
LB-1241e updates law enforcement training and certification. LB-1270 adopts the Law Enforcement Attraction and Retention Act, and LB-1014 designates American Rescue Plan Act funds.
