Grand Island woman reports identity being used by someone in California

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has learned that someone has been using her identity for at least two years in California.

The 62-year-old woman filed a report with Grand Island Police that a person was using her name and social security number to be employed in Union City, California.

Grand Island Police said she found out about it after she filed her taxes this year.

The woman told police that her personal information was stolen more than 20 years ago. She reported it back in 1996-1997 that items including her passport and social security number were taken.

Captain Jim Duering said they will work on their report and then turn it over to the local jurisdiction in California, where they will handle the investigation further. It could eventually be turned over to Homeland Security, Immigration or the appropriate agency.

Captain Duering said when you have an influx of people coming into the country without documents, you will see an increase in these types of criminal impersonation offenses.

He urges people to be smart when it comes to personal information.

Tips from the federal government on how to protect yourself from identity theft:

Secure your Social Security number (SSN). Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet. Only give out your SSN when necessary.

Don’t share personal information (birthdate, Social Security number, or bank account number) because someone asks for it.

Collect mail every day. Place a hold on your mail when you are away from home for several days.

Pay attention to your billing cycles . If bills or financial statements are late, contact the sender.

Use the security features on your mobile phone.

Update sharing and firewall settings when you’re on a public wi-fi network . Use a virtual private network (VPN) , if you use public wi-fi.

Review your credit card and bank account statements. Compare receipts with account statements. Watch for unauthorized transactions.

Shred receipts, credit offers, account statements, and expired credit cards. This can prevent “dumpster divers” from getting your personal information.

Store personal information in a safe place.

Install firewalls and virus-detection software on your home computer.

Create complex passwords that identity thieves cannot guess. Change your passwords if a company that you do business with has a breach of its databases

Review your credit reports once a year. Be certain that they don’t include accounts that you have not opened. You can order it for free from Annualcreditreport.com

Experian, Innovis, Freeze your credit files with Equifax TransUnion , and the National Consumer Telecommunications and Utilities Exchange for free. Credit freezes prevent someone from applying for and getting approval for a credit account or utility services in your name.

