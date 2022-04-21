Advertisement

Hood earns first careerwin, Huskers edge NDSU

Highlights and interviews of Nebraska's 4-3 win over North Dakota St.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska freshman CJ Hood earned his first career win, while Braxon Bragg worked a perfect 9th inning to help the Huskers edge North Dakota State, 4-3. Hood tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief while striking out a pair of batters. Bragg, who earned his fourth save of the season, fanned all four batters he faced. Hood and Bragg highlighted a bullpen effort that kept the Bison off the scoreboard after the third inning.

At the plate, Griffin Everitt went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Cam Chick also homered for Nebraska (14-21).

The Huskers return to action Friday at Indiana.

