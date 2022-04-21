Advertisement

LPD: Man damages washing machines at apartment complex

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man damaged washing machines at an apartment complex east of downtown.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off 22nd and S Streets after a resident called police to report hearing strange noises coming from the laundry room.

LPD said responding officers made contact with a 31-year-old man in the laundry room and saw three washing machines with damage.

According to police, each machine had panels removed.

Police said the man was found to have various hand tools, including a pry-bar, in a backpack along with loose change in his pocket.

The man was arrested for possession of burglars tools and was cited/released for theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

LPD estimates the damage to the washing machines at $450.

