Movers for Moms campaign helping domestic violence survivors

Movers for Moms campaign underway in Lincoln
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Research shows that one in four women are victims of some sort of physical violence. The Friendship Home is currently serving nearly 170 survivors of domestic violence, including both adults and kids. The nonprofit said donation campaigns like Movers for Moms are vital to their success.

Movers for Moms aims to recognize moms in crisis, in honor of Mother’s Day coming up.

“We just want to keep moving people forward.” Deanna Whittemore of Two Men and a Truck said.

The moving company Two Men and a Truck is working with area businesses to collect essential items specifically for women being helped by the Friendship Home in Lincoln.

“It’s just so meaningful for the survivors of domestic violence to receive a new set of pots and pans, clean towels, toys for the kids, and they’re able to take them with them as they move forward independent of the friendship home.” Dani Bryant, Friendship Home said.

The Friendship Home provides confidential emergency shelter, transitional housing and crisis services. Last year they served more than 1,300 domestic abuse survivors.

“Domestic violence is happening everywhere.. It could be a neighbor. It could be a coworker.” Dani Bryant said.

“Doing things like this really brings a lot of awareness.” Deanna Whittemore said.

The moving company says the decision to partner with the friendship home again was easy after gathering around 600 items last year.

“Learning more about what they do and the people they help and how many people they help was just amazing to me.” Deanna Whittemore said.

The organization is accepting donation until May 11, then Two Men and a Truck will bring those items to the Friendship Home. If you would like to take part, there are drop off locations around town and an Amazon wish list for needed items. You can find more information right here.

The Friendship Home is currently serving nearly 170 survivors of domestic violence including both adults and kids. The non-profit says donation campaigns like this are vital to their success.

