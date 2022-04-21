Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition drive needs donors to reach November ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is making another big push to get on the November ballot. This time with two ballot initiatives well underway.

Wednesday evening, they took advantage of an unofficial holiday that fell on the same day as the Snoop Dog concert in Lincoln.

April 20th or 4/20 is an unofficial holiday adopted by the pro-marijuana crowd. It’s referenced on the poster for Wednesday’s concert. Those who are working on the ballot initiatives said their two main goals were to get signatures and donations so they can hire more people to collect signatures.

They need 87,000 signatures on each of their two petitions.

“I have a lot of family members who have chronic pain and legalizing marijuana makes it possible for them to have less pain in their lives,” said Crystal Bye a concert-goer and petition signer.

The need now isn’t just names, it’s money to fund it all.

“We need a million dollars within the next week to be able to provide for the paid collection effort to get us across the finish line in three months,” said Adam Morfeld, a co-chair of the petition drive.

The group said in recent months they’ve lost two major donors to tragedy. One died in a plane crash and another received a terminal health diagnosis and had to withdraw donation pledges. Without one or multiple people stepping up to help fund the campaign going forward, its future is uncertain.

“At this point, time is running out for us. We have 78 days I believe until the July 7 turn-in,” said Crista Eggers, with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. “And so we are calling on anyone and everyone, whether it’s in the state, across the nation, across the world, to come forward and see the opportunity that we have.”

Eggers said before the loss of major donors, they were on track to reach their signature goals. She said for those who would benefit from medical marijuana like her son Colton, who suffers from severe epilepsy, all they can do is push on while they can.

“Very very dark rough place to be to continue watching your child slip away before your eyes and I have such hope that we are going to get this done,” Eggers said.

