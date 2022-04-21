New truck driving school in Omaha works to end worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Companies across the nation have been begging for more truck drivers as they face a massive shortage.

Here in Nebraska, there are thousands of truck drivers needed to keep the supply chain in Nebraska moving.

Cameo Holliday is changing up careers. He’s getting behind the wheel of this big rig.

“It was time for a career change. I needed something that was going to bring in more income so that’s what I did. I decided to do trucking,” said Cameo Holliday, truck driving student.

He’s a student at Roadmaster Driving School.

The new school opened today. Officials there are hoping to fill some of the nearly 6,000 trucking jobs open in Nebraska right now.

And local trucking companies are working with Roadmaster Driving School to get students jobs immediately.

It’s all in a massive effort to keep Nebraska moving.

“50% of all the communities in Nebraska get everything they need, everything, by truck alone,” said Kent Grisham, Nebraska Trucking Association President.

Experts with the Nebraska Trucking Association say the consequences of not having enough drivers could be dire for Nebraskans.

“If we don’t keep all of those fleets moving, if we don’t keep all those owner-operator trucks rolling down the highway those towns are going to suffer, right along with all the cities.”

The new school plans to graduate 500 to 600 new drivers each year.

While that won’t solve the issue in the immediate future trucking companies say they feel hopeful this new school will help lessen the gap.

“I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel if we all work together, I think there are better times ahead,” said Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises CEO.

New classes start at the beginning of each month.

It takes about a month to complete the course then drivers are paired with an employer.

