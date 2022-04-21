Northeast High School names Boyd as head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Northeast High School athletic director Matt Uher announced on Wednesday that current assistant football coach and defensive coordinator Javonta Boyd will be the next head coach for the Rockets.

“In my short tenure as the Northeast AD I have had the opportunity to work with fantastic and energetic coaches who have a passion to make Northeast great,” said Uher. “I am extremely excited to have Javonta leading our football program into the future. He models our Northeast core values of work ethic, tradition, pride and sportsmanship.”

Boyd started at Northeast in 2014 as an assistant football coach while serving as a paraeducator at Park Middle School. In January of 2015, he joined the Northeast staff as a security technician. Boyd earned his 7-12 Physical Education Teaching Certificate in 2019 and became a physical education teacher for Northeast in 2020 while also remaining as an assistant football coach.

While attending Kansas State University to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree, Boyd was part of the Big 12 Championship team in 2012. He started his collegiate football playing at Butler Community College. The team won the National Championship in 2009.

“Supporting students and helping them grow through the game of football has been my life’s passion. My life has been changed through strong mentorship of teachers and coaches, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast High School community to do the same for young people in Lincoln,” said Boyd.

Uher added, “Coach Boyd will emphatically demand a strong work ethic both on and off the field, infuse the rich tradition of Rocket success, instill pride into our student-athletes and community, and demand that no matter what and in any circumstance good sportsmanship will be an expectation.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.