Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In an act of love from a sister, Jami Swanson is detailing the recovery process of her brother Justin Norris. To her, he is Justin, just as he is to his other family and friends. To the world around him, he is patient, hero, and the Phelps County Emergency Manager.

He is the survivor of a fatal accident on Highway 283 north of Arapahoe while in the line of duty fighting the Road 739 Wildfire. In the accident, the vehicle he was driving entered zero visibility and collided with a water tank truck. Chief of Fire and Rescue of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Darren Krull perished in the accident.

Norris is being released from the hospital in Omaha where he has been through dozens of surgeries. He is moving now to Madonna Rehab Hospital for a long journey of healing and rehabilitation. Swanson says she appreciates all the prayers.

Swanson posted Norris’ new address if anyone wants to send her brother greetings. It is:

Madonna Rehab Hospital

Atten: Justin Norris

Main Level RH

17500 Burke Street

Omaha NE 68118

The following is the daily update so generously posted by Swanson, detailing Norris’ progress.

Thursday 4/21/22. 1:00 pm

Getting released from hospital to go for long rehab.

Just finishing getting checked in at Madonna he has a long road ahead but hopefully in the next couple days we will have a better idea of time-line for healing/rehab.

Wednesday 4/20/22 10:00am

Trauma, Nero surgeons, and orthopedic PA. Have all been in this morning. MRI Of knees does show the ligament damage that he has that will be outpatient if necessary later down the road. Nero reviewed his neck MRI and said he can take off the neck collar while in bed. He was very very happy with this. They have also released him and will transfer him to rehab as soon as they have a bed ready. Possibly today and hopefully before this weekend so he can see the babies when they come. And got some fresh air!!!

Tuesday 4/19/22 8:30 am

Trauma was just in this morning. He is still doing well, going to talk to the social worker to get him moved to a rehab facility. We are waiting on another neck and right knee MRI and because his are non-emergent we have no idea when he will get that done. They say today or tomorrow. He did have a smaller blood clot in the lower left leg. They won’t do anything for it but said they may rescan in a week just to check on it.

He is in good spirits and getting plenty of rest.

Monday 4/18/22 10:00 am

Trauma, speech path (swallowing after intubation) , and PA for orthopedic ( bone breaks) have all been in this morning. He gets to have regular liquids and food, all of his incisions look good. He is still waiting for a room out of the ICU to open up. And we are still waiting for MRI results of neck and knees. He also had some scan of his legs for blood clots. Will update as soon as we hear back from scans.

Sunday 4/17/22 8:30am

Trauma doctor was just in and said everything is still going really well. They are waiting for a bed to to open up so he can move to a regular room out of the ICU. He told me this morning he slept all night and is still resting with visitors in his room.

Saturday 4/16/22 9:00am

Trauma team was just in and said Justin is healing nicely. His night was a little rough trying to get off ventilation meds and on to some oral pain control. He says he hasn’t slept for 5 days. Still grateful that he is able tell us what he wants and needs.

Friday 4/15/22 10:30am 💚💚💚💚

This morning has been great! He passed all the breathing test and was just taken off the ventilator. Tube is out and he can tell us what he needs instead of us trying to guess, but I was getting pretty good at lip reading with the tube in his mouth. He is doing great! And says he feels great with it out.

Thursday 4/14/22 1:00pm

Surgery went well the screw is replaced in the left hip and the surgeon said the knee tears on the PCL’s will heal them selves and we will just keep the knees straight while he is non-weight bearing. As of now the incision on his back is not leaking any fluid so they are going to hold off on putting in a drain.

Thursday 4/14/22 9:30am

Trauma was Just in and said that thing are still looking really good with labs. Plan is to get him through surgery for the hip pin and change the settings on the ventilator to work towards getting him off of it; hopefully tomorrow.

Wednesday 4/13/22 9:00am

￼ Just visited with the trauma team. Things are still looking up. He is going to have a surgery tomorrow afternoon to replace one of the screws in his left hip. Hopefully after that we can get him off the ventilator.

He has been on a lighter sedation and has been able to tell us he is thirsty or wants his legs moved. Down side to that is that he is not as restful. He is doing as well as can be expected.

Tuesday 4/12/22 7:00pm

The trauma team was just in and said the scan from today came back negative for any internal bleeding. Great news. He has been put on a lesser sedation medication so he is more alert.

Tuesday 4/12/22 2:50pm

surgery to wash out and restitch the knee went really well. Headed down for the scan to investigate the bleed issues so we can get a game plan there. The orthopedic surgeon also said one of the screws in his left hip is a little long and he want to go in on Thursday to put in a shorter screw in. They also said that there in so ligament damage in his knees.

Tuesday 4/12/22 8:15am

Good night is what they say, he is going to have a surgery to clean out an re-suture his knee around 12:30 and will try to do his scans for the bleeding at the same time. No more units of blood over night.

Monday 4/11/22 3:50pm

Just talked to trauma again. They said that the bleeding is NOT from chest or neck area. They are thinking it could be from his left kidney or spleen or could be from the pelvic area and just pushing upward. They will scan (vessels and veins) in those areas and have a pending MRI for tomorrow . Non emergent

Monday 4/11/22 10:00am

The trauma team we just in and has some concerns about bleeding as his hemoglobin has been low. And the are giving him two units this morning. They will be doing scans to find out if the blood is around to his intestine where he has some trauma or if it could be possibly around his hip and pelvic area. They are also going to keep an eye on kidneys and urine out put as the muscle reduction just from trauma and contrast fluid for scans could affect them.Orthopedic and Nero team say that his reflexes and movement are ok but he is still pretty sedated for pain control so they will know more when he is more alert.

Sunday 4/10/22 1:15 pm

Justin is out of spinal surgery everything went as expected and he has been moved back to his ICU room the surgeons seem to think that he should make a great recovery. this should be the last surgery for a while.

Sunday 4/10/22 10:00am

Just heard from the surgical nurse, he said things are going smoothly and that all testing before surgery was very positive. Actual surgery started at about 9:25 so 3-4 hours from then we will be done

Sunday 4/10/22 7:00 am

He had a good night, responded to commands of squeezing left hand , right hand, open eyes, move right foot, couldn’t move left , probably due to broken ankle. Just getting ready to take him down for spine surgery , said 3-4 hours for surgery, also about hour prep time so could be 5hrs.

4/9/22 8:30 pm

Justin resting peacefully, doctors encouraged on his progress so far, has spine surgery set for tomorrow morning at 8am.

Saturday 9th 9:00am

Nurses said he had a great night got a bath and would open his eyes nod yes no etc. He will remain on the vet today because they are planning a spinal surgery to correct fractures and stabilize in the t-9 and t 10 area. He will have some rods and pins placed as well and some stuff to help the spine fuse.

The heart team has been In and did and echo this morning and still waiting for result there. Mostly precautionary because of other history.

Friday 8th 9:00 pm

He’s done with scans for tonight. Still so many unknowns. Each break is a different specialist. They will have the spine doc come in the morning to give update on back. For now everyone is going to get some sleep and no more surgeries probably till Monday. 💚

Friday 5:45 pm

He is out of surgery. The right hip and femur seemed to go well. The left was worse they fixed what they could but looking like that side may need a full replacement. Still really no concrete answers. He’s sedated and pain is under control. Looking at spine now doing more CT scans. Central line is being placed to monitor fluid around the heart. They will wait till Monday to do anymore. Probably keep him sedated and pain under control he needs to rest.

Friday 8th 10:45 am

He is finally headed to surgery to repair both femurs. Vitals have been stable and he’s been resting. Should be about a 3-4 hour surgery. Thank you again for prayers and thoughts.

Friday 8th 6:15 am

Made it to Omaha. He has to many fractures to count right now. Immediate worry is top of the femurs on both legs connected to the hip are broke. (Too much medical terminology for no sleep) but basically his legs are not attached. Pelvis isn’t major concern as of now or the fractures in legs. They say he will be having multiple surgeries In The next few days but the femurs are number one concern. They will be doing CAT scan here soon also to get good look at all bones. Just keep praying.

Friday 8th 12:00 am

Just an update so you know Justin Norris is doing ok. We are in Kearney now he has lots of broken bones we know for sure hips, legs, pelvis but he’s talking. Plane is on its way to take him to Omaha. He will go into surgery immediately. I will update once we know more but he is ok. Please just say Prayers!

