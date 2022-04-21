Senators reflect on 107th legislative session

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska lawmakers have covered big projects this legislative session including tax relief and water infrastructure.

Lawmakers wrapped up the 107th legislative session and reflected on accomplishments and work that still needs to be done.

Governor Pete Ricketts and Speaker Mike Hilgers said the work of this session will impact Nebraskans for years to come.

However, some senators are already preparing for the next one.

Ricketts and Hilgers praised senators for their work in the 60-day session. Senator Machaela Cavanaugh said the session was a whirlwind.

“This legislative session has had something for everybody,” Cavanaugh said. “It was a wild ride. Certainly, a lot of money with the ARPA funds and robust economy that Nebraska is currently experiencing. A lot of battles on the floor and I think that we ultimately came through with some really strong public policy.”

State Senator John McCollister finished his final legislative session Wednesday after eight terms. He said while he’s proud of the work senators did to provide tax relief and authorize water project, he wished he could’ve accomplished more with criminal justice reform.

“Now we’ve got the issue of what to do with our prison system, are we going to build one, two, or three prisons?,” McCollister said. “Are we gonna spend a billion dollars on prisons in Nebraska? Are we gonna do criminal justice reform? I hope the next legislature is be able to do that better than we did this year.”

Lawmakers set aside $175 million for a possible new state penitentiary, although no criminal justice reform was passed. The highlights of the 107th session included investments in water resources and historic tax relief.

“We’ve made it through this so hopefully we’re headed in a great direction for the future,” said State Senator Lou Ann Linehan.

From here, senators will work on projects during an interim period for the next legislative session. Senator Cavanaugh said she plans to work on expanding postpartum Medicaid and Senator Linehan said she’ll be doing interim studies on taxes.

