Warmer temperatures with thunderstorms possible Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of fog will be possible through 9 AM Thursday morning. The visibility could be reduced to a quarter of mile or less at times.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM (1011 Weather)

A warm front will develop in Kansas today and move northward Thursday afternoon and evening and this will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight. A few of the storms could be severe. Once the warm front moves north across Nebraska, it will become very warm, even hot in parts of Nebraska Friday afternoon. It will also be very windy in central and western Nebraska. As a cold front moves into western Nebraska Friday afternoon, it could trigger thunderstorms and some of those storms could be severe as well.

Partly sunny skies expected in the Lincoln area on Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s with an east-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. A few evening scattered showers and t’storms will be possible.

Warmer temperatures expected Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday night. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Lows in the mid 50s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening and Thursday night. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. (1011 Weather)

Milder overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

A few early morning scattered showers and t’storms on Friday. Partly to mostly sunny, windy and warm Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 and 50 mph possible. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day. Wind gusts over 55 mph possible in central and western Nebraska.

Very warm and windy Friday afternoon (1011 Weather)

Severe weather will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Numerous severe thunderstorms possible late Friday afternoon and evening in central and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A bit cooler on Saturday but still warm and windy in the Lincoln area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in eastern Nebraska. Windy conditions will continue with a south wind gusting to 50 mph.

Sunday will be much cooler and breezy. Pleasant weather expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Warm and windy for Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures on Sunday. (1)

