Advertisement

Woman killed in fog-related accident in York County

(AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Dense fog early Thursday morning led to a deadly accident in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to the three-vehicle accident involving a van, pickup and a semi-truck shortly before 8 a.m.

It happened one mile east of Bradshaw at the intersection of County Road F and Hwy 34.

Cindi Perdue, 61, of Bradshaw was killed in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perdue was in a van on Road F, going south when she reached the stop sign at the intersection. They determined she was stopped and then collided with a pickup, driven by Adriana Gasper, 24, of Stromsburg.

YCSO said that was the first collision.

Shortly after, a semi driven by Jamie Diessner, 45, of York, was heading down Highway 34 when it struck Perdue’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the fog was so thick that none of the drivers could see the other vehicles. There was zero visibility due to fog at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Sara Khalil
Former LPD officer files lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
LPD: Three bikes stolen from southeast Lincoln business

Latest News

Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery.
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night
Friday Forecast: A lot of wind...a lot of heat...and thunderstorms to end the week
Google building new data center in northwest Omaha
Grand Island woman reports identity being used by someone in California