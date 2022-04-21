Woman killed in fog-related accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Dense fog early Thursday morning led to a deadly accident in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to the three-vehicle accident involving a van, pickup and a semi-truck shortly before 8 a.m.

It happened one mile east of Bradshaw at the intersection of County Road F and Hwy 34.

Cindi Perdue, 61, of Bradshaw was killed in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perdue was in a van on Road F, going south when she reached the stop sign at the intersection. They determined she was stopped and then collided with a pickup, driven by Adriana Gasper, 24, of Stromsburg.

YCSO said that was the first collision.

Shortly after, a semi driven by Jamie Diessner, 45, of York, was heading down Highway 34 when it struck Perdue’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the fog was so thick that none of the drivers could see the other vehicles. There was zero visibility due to fog at the time of the crash.

