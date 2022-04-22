Advertisement

Capital Humane Society receives $16K donation from DuTeau Subaru

The Capital Humane Society received a $16,018 donation from DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America...
The Capital Humane Society received a $16,018 donation from DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America for their Share the Love Event.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society received a $16,018 donation from DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America for their Share the Love Event.

“We are so grateful for this community and their support and want to thank DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America for helping us care for the thousands of homeless animals that come through our doors each year,” said a Capital Humane Society spokesperson.

During the event, for each new Subaru purchase or lease between Nov. 18, 2021 Jan. 3, 2022, the purchaser could choose to donate $250 to four National Charities and/or their participating retailer’s local Hometown Charity, Capital Humane Society. The $250 donation could be spread across one or multiple charities at the purchaser’s discretion. The donations are a joint effort between Subaru of America and DuTeau Subaru.

There were 797 hometown charities participating in this year’s event, as well as four national charities; ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals On Wheels and National Park Foundation.

This was Subaru’s 14th year celebrating the Share the Love Event.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Woman killed in fog-related accident in York County
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln
LPD: Man damages washing machines at apartment complex

Latest News

Austin Roberts celebrates his prom at the hospital.
Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital
Pasta maker, Jill Rodgers, sells fresh pasta, sauces and ravioli at the Sunday Farmer's Market...
College View Farmer’s Market returns for 2022 season on Sunday
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Omaha mask mandate lawsuits officially dismissed