Capital Humane Society receives $16K donation from DuTeau Subaru

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society received a $16,018 donation from DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America for their Share the Love Event.

“We are so grateful for this community and their support and want to thank DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America for helping us care for the thousands of homeless animals that come through our doors each year,” said a Capital Humane Society spokesperson.

During the event, for each new Subaru purchase or lease between Nov. 18, 2021 Jan. 3, 2022, the purchaser could choose to donate $250 to four National Charities and/or their participating retailer’s local Hometown Charity, Capital Humane Society. The $250 donation could be spread across one or multiple charities at the purchaser’s discretion. The donations are a joint effort between Subaru of America and DuTeau Subaru.

There were 797 hometown charities participating in this year’s event, as well as four national charities; ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals On Wheels and National Park Foundation.

This was Subaru’s 14th year celebrating the Share the Love Event.

