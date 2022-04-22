Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve been outside Friday or really any day this spring you’ve probably noticed the wind.

So why does it feel so much more intense than in years past?

Nebraska’s State Climatologist said in general April is usually a pretty windy month but this spring there are a few more factors at work like drought and less ground cover.

“Looking at the data in wind speed we can see that this year has been more windy than usual compared to the historical record,” said Martha Shulski.

Shulski described a contrast in temperature between higher and lower latitudes that happens this time of year, which creates windy conditions. This year in particular seems notable for a few reasons that stem from previous seasons.

“Because it was so dry this winter, we had our fourth driest winter, our second driest February,” Shulski said. “So we didn’t have a lot of protective snow cover so we’re seeing the impacts when we get a windy day and we have no crops growing. So we have bare fields, we have soil that’s blowing around.”

It also appears to be a midwestern trend. As states around Nebraska, like Iowa and Colorado, are seeing similarly high wind gusts.

“The great plains is where this holds true but further out, I don’t know that that exactly translates,” Shulski said.

As for how long the winds will last, Shulski said she’s not sure. Unlike other climate-related forecasting, the wind is much more difficult to predict.

“To tough to say what we are experiencing now will continue throughout the summer,” Shulski said. “What we can better talk about is that temperatures will likely be warmer than normal and precipitation patterns will likely be overall drier than normal.”

Shulski said it’s important for people to keep in mind with the high winds, also come with high fire potential. So, when you’re out and about be mindful of your actions and surroundings.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.