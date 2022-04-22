Advertisement

College View Farmer’s Market returns for 2022 season on Sunday

Pasta maker, Jill Rodgers, sells fresh pasta, sauces and ravioli at the Sunday Farmer's Market...
Pasta maker, Jill Rodgers, sells fresh pasta, sauces and ravioli at the Sunday Farmer's Market in College View.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmer’s Market is returning for the 2022 season on Sunday, April 24. The event will take place at 4801 Prescott Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

Coordinators said the market will have a lot of returning vendors and some new ones.

At the market, individuals can buy produce, meats, baked goods and other items from local sellers. The event will also have live music and entertainment, such as yoga, a magic show and much more.

https://www.facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket/?ref=ts

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Woman killed in fog-related accident in York County
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln
LPD: Man damages washing machines at apartment complex

Latest News

The Capital Humane Society received a $16,018 donation from DuTeau Subaru and Subaru of America...
Capital Humane Society receives $16K donation from DuTeau Subaru
Austin Roberts celebrates his prom at the hospital.
Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Omaha mask mandate lawsuits officially dismissed