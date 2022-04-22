College View Farmer’s Market returns for 2022 season on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmer’s Market is returning for the 2022 season on Sunday, April 24. The event will take place at 4801 Prescott Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

Coordinators said the market will have a lot of returning vendors and some new ones.

At the market, individuals can buy produce, meats, baked goods and other items from local sellers. The event will also have live music and entertainment, such as yoga, a magic show and much more.

