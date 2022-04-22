Advertisement

Community pays respects to former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford

Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community paid its respects to former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford, who died Tuesday at age 72, and his family on Friday.

The longtime Nebraska legislator, lawyer, and public servant will be laid to rest Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in north Omaha following funeral services set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 654 S. 86th St.

A prayer vigil and visitation services were set to start at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Details on services for Ashford are available on the Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler mortuary’s website, including information about the funeral home’s livestreams for both services.

Ashford served as Nebraska’s 2nd Congressman from 2015 until 2017, and served 16 years in the state legislature.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, saying at the time that he had started to lose control of his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said then, about to undergo treatment.

