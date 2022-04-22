Advertisement

Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Woman killed in fog-related accident in York County
La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election

Latest News

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Fire north of Cambridge Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Cambridge residents in evacuation order due to fire
Severe Weather Outlook - Friday Night
Saturday Forecast: Spring storm marches east...