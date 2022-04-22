DeFrand breaks Harold Scott Invite record in 100-meter dash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dajaz DeFrand broke the Harold Scott Invite record in the 100-meter dash on Thursday. DeFrand’s time of 11.80 seconds is the fastest in Nebraska this spring.

DeFrand’s performance highlighted a number of outstanding performances from area athletes. Lincoln East sprinter Malachi Coleman won the boys 100-meter race with a time of 10.99 seconds. Coleman’s gold medal came on the same day he received football scholarship offers from Oklahoma and Michigan.

Three days after receiving a scholarship offer to play football at Nebraska, Beni Ngoyi wins the high jump & places second in the triple jump at the Harold Scott Invite@beni_ngoyi @LinksAthletics @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/gecoWSOz6A — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2022

Reece Grosserode is a vibe (as the kids say). Gets everyone clapping before he jumps.



Grosserode wins the triple jump & long jump at the Harold Scott Invite. Nearly broke the state record in the triple jump.@GrosserodeReece @PiusXtra #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/QDLT6GsQpH — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2022

Sam Cappos is a freak. Tosses the shot put 62 feet, 8.75 inches. @samcappos @LE_Track #nebpreps



✅Personal Record

✅Wins the Harold Scott Invite

✅11th-best throw in state history pic.twitter.com/7qNYyZ6OgE — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 21, 2022

