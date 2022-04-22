Advertisement

DeFrand breaks Harold Scott Invite record in 100-meter dash

Highlights from the Harold Scott Invite
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 21, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dajaz DeFrand broke the Harold Scott Invite record in the 100-meter dash on Thursday. DeFrand’s time of 11.80 seconds is the fastest in Nebraska this spring.

DeFrand’s performance highlighted a number of outstanding performances from area athletes. Lincoln East sprinter Malachi Coleman won the boys 100-meter race with a time of 10.99 seconds. Coleman’s gold medal came on the same day he received football scholarship offers from Oklahoma and Michigan.

