DeFrand breaks Harold Scott Invite record in 100-meter dash
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dajaz DeFrand broke the Harold Scott Invite record in the 100-meter dash on Thursday. DeFrand’s time of 11.80 seconds is the fastest in Nebraska this spring.
DeFrand’s performance highlighted a number of outstanding performances from area athletes. Lincoln East sprinter Malachi Coleman won the boys 100-meter race with a time of 10.99 seconds. Coleman’s gold medal came on the same day he received football scholarship offers from Oklahoma and Michigan.
