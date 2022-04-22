Earth Day Celebration set for Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird encouraged residents to attend the Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23 at the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive. Organized by the Lincoln Earth Day Coalition, this free family event will feature educational displays, a discussion panel, interactive booths, local food vendors, a plant sale, entertainment, and more.

Mayor Gaylor Baird cited the newly-formed Climate-Smart Collaborative and her administration’s Climate Action Plan as tangible progress in the city’s efforts to grow a more resilient community. “Together, our community is working to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions, to find a second source of water for our growing city and to build our resilience to prepare for the climate hazards we face,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

The celebration will close a portion of North 21st Street from Transformation Drive to Salt Creek Roadway. Those arriving in a vehicle should enter and exit the event at North Antelope Valley Parkway and Transformation Drive. Free vehicle parking will be available in the parking lot north of Nebraska Innovation Campus. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Nebraska Innovation Campus building.

Lincoln Earth Day Coalition member Brittney Albin encourages attendees to come out and listen to live music, watch a sustainability panel discussion, and spend the day learning about how Lincoln reuses its resources at the celebration. “We are so excited to coordinate this community celebration of Earth Day that showcases the many environmental organizations doing great work in our community all year long,” Albin said. “There are engaging activities planned all day long for families and friends to support environmental stewardship and learn about sustainable living.”

National Earth Day began on April 22, 1970. For more information about the celebration and other Earth Day activities in April, visit lincolnearthday.org.

