Emergency evacuation order for Benkelman due to wildfire

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns residents to evacuate now.
Evacuation order for Benkelman issued Friday afternoon.
Evacuation order for Benkelman issued Friday afternoon.(National Weather Service)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dundy County Emergency Management is issuing a fire warning for Dundy County as of 3:17 p.m. mountain time. Residents of Benkelman are being told to evacuate immediately from main street and east of town north of the railroad due to an uncontained wildfire.

Residents may evacuate to the Dundy County High School.

