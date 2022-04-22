Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Check out this weekend’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln High School Theatre Presents 30 Plays In 60 Minutes: Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind

Lincoln High School’s Theatre Department will present three shows of 30 Neo-Futurist plays from “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind.” Each unique performance will include 30 plays over 60 minutes, chosen by number by the audience, from short plays prepared in advance by the cast.

Friday 7 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $5

Henry Rollins Good To See You

You don’t want to miss the “Good To See You” spoken-word tour. The trek will see the punk rock icon “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre­ COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months,” according to a statement announcing the shows. “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”

Friday 8 p.m.; Ticket start at $22.50

Tour Of Remodeled Homes

If you’re thinking of remodeling or adding a new room or sunroom to your home, you’ll enjoy this weekend event! During the Tour of Remodeled Homes, you can see first-hand remodeling projects of many types. This is a great opportunity to talk with remodelers about your own remodeling project.

Saturday and Sunday 12-5 p.m.; $5

Family Skate Night 2022

Come out for some ice skating, food and fun! It’s a great way to spend time with the family and raise money for the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Backpack Program! Don’t’ forget to bring some cash for a chance to win raffle prices and please consider bringing a food donation for the food bank.

Saturday 5:15-7:15 p.m.; $5 per person

2022 Spring Food Truck Battle

Are you ready for the 2022 Spring Food Truck Battle? The wait is over; the time has come! Over the years, there has been a great amount of support at this event, so much so that they have outgrown their old spot! So come and shop the vendors while you are enjoying some yummy food.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

