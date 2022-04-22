Herbster files lawsuit against State Senator who accused him of groping

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster filed a lawsuit against one of the eight women who has accused him of sexual misconduct.

Herbster filed the lawsuit against Republican State Senator Julie Slama in the District Court of Johnson County, Nebraska. The lawsuit seeks judgment in order to “restore Charles Herbster’s good name and reputation and to oppose the false claims made against him,” a news released stated.

The Nebraska Examiner first reported the stories of eight women, including Slama, who say Herbster groped them at public events. Slama, in a statement, confirmed that as she walked by Herbster, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately. The incident reportedly happened in the middle of a crowded ballroom at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner.

Since the accusations became public, Herbster has maintained his innocence.

“As set forth in my lawsuit, the false accusations and attacks on my character are part of a greater scheme calculated to try and defeat my candidacy. I will not stop fighting until the truth is told and my name is cleared,” Herbster said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.