Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after two-alarm house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says two people have been hospitalized after a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight at a home near 56th and Otoe Streets, just a block south of Van Dorn.

Battalion Chief Bob Watton tells 10/11 NOW they received multiple calls of a fire coming from the front side of the home, which was confirmed by the first-arriving units.

Chief Watton says there was an elderly couple living inside the home. Watton says that prior to crews arriving, the husband, who is visually impaired, had escaped the home, but went back inside to get his wife out of the burning structure. Watton added that the wife was found in the garage and the husband in the front yard when firefighters got there.

Chief Watton says both people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including some minor burns. It’s unclear what alerted the couple to the fire.

The cause and the amount of damage done to the home are under investigation.

