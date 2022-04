LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Juwan Gray started his college basketball career at Alabama. His next stop will be at Nebraska.

Gray, a 6-foot-6 forward announced on Instagram he plans to joins the Huskers for the 2022-23 season. The former top-100 recruit started 16 games for the Crimson Tide, averaging more than six points and three rebounds.

