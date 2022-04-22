Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the Nebraska primary election on May 10, voters across the state are getting ready to decide who is likely to be the next governor and some Democrats are looking to weigh in on the Republican primary.

In the last month, nearly 2,000 Democrats have re-registered as Republicans.

Dr. John Hibbing at the University of Nebraska Lincoln said it’s a trend that isn’t uncommon.

“That opens things up a little bit. It means that you usually have more interests in the primaries especially on the Republican side,” Hibbing said.

In the last month, the Democratic party lost 1,787 voters and the Republican party gained 1,985 voters.

Hibbing said this could impact the race for governor.

“If people want any input into who the governor is going to be, they will probably want to vote in the Republican primary,” Hibbing said. “And in Nebraska that requires you to be a registered Republican.”

Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb said in a tweet:

“Switching parties gives GOP power that they haven’t earned and don’t deserve.”

Kleeb discouraged party switching.

“I don’t think the party switching is the most strategic thing,” Kleeb said. “But I honor and respect voters who want to do that and who feel like there is so much at stake.”

Hibbing said a lot of Democrats who switched are likely to switch back come November.

“There is not an ounce of concern that the Democratic party has for the about 2,000 voters who have decided to vote in the Republican primary,” Kleeb said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.