Nebraska softball series with Wisconsin schedule adjusted

(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday.

The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).

The second game of the series will start at 2:30 p.m. (CT) or approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one on Saturday, April 23.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 1 p.m. (CT).

All three games will be broadcasted live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr. Fans can also stream the games live on BTN+ (subscription required).

