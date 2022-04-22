Advertisement

Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital

Austin Roberts celebrates his prom at the hospital.
Austin Roberts celebrates his prom at the hospital.(Nebraska Medical Center)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager recovering from a devastating car crash got to celebrate prom in the hospital.

For several weeks, 17-year-old Austin Roberts has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident on March 31. He was set to go to prom with his girlfriend the next day.

To help make up for the lost experience, the Nebraska Medical Center Child and Family Development team put together a new prom for him, complete with decorations, a photo booth and a dance floor.

Roberts and his girlfriend Hannah Carlyle were also crowned Prom King and Queen.

